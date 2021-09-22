Joe Biden Tries to Stave off Democrat Civil War that Threatens Domestic Agenda

Facing growing unrest in the Democrat party, President Joe Biden plans to host meetings at the White House on Wednesday to save his $5 trillion domestic spending agenda.

First, Biden will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to discuss his $1.5 trillion infrastructure deal that has passed the Senate, his partisan $3.5 trillion climate and entitlement bill, and a continuing resolution to raise the debt limit and fund the government.

Biden faces a critical moment in his presidency, as his approval ratings are fading after his disastrous exit from Afghanistan, his failure to control the coronavirus pandemic, and the latest migrant crisis on the Southern border.

SINKING LIKE A STONE: President Joe Biden's approval rating hit a new low with the Trafalgar Group poll, which was partially taken after he announced a federal vaccine mandate. https://t.co/I2sN1Iu8SD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 11, 2021

Democrats appear no longer united under Biden and Congressional leaders.

Democrat moderates are warring with leftists in the House over the timing of both spending bills, as the leftists have insisted they will not support the infrastructure bill without the massive entitlement bill passing in tandem.

But the moderates want the infrastructure bill to pass by next week, as the entitlement bill struggles to move forward.

Pelosi promised the moderate Democrats a vote on the infrastructure bill by September 27th, a vote that the leftists have threatened to boycott.

On Tuesday, leftists again stirred the pot by warning they would not vote for a continuing resolution to fund the government and raise the debt if it included funds for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

The resolution was ultimately revised to strike funding from the Iron Dome, a decision that Republicans condemned.

In the Senate, moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) have warned Biden that $3.5 trillion is too much spending, urging him to trim some of the proposed spending from the measure.

Biden has not had a serious discussion about his domestic agenda with the press since September 11, when he took several questions from reporters.

“You know, if you take a look at the polling data, it is down — as my numbers have dropped — you’ve seen that my package is overwhelmingly popular,” he said. “Overwhelmingly popular.”