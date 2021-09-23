The White House announced that Joe Biden is set to visit Chicago next week to help Mayor Lori Lightfoot push coronavirus vaccines, even as the city drowns in a rising wave of violence.

Biden is set to visit the Windy City next Wednesday, according to Chicago’s WGN Channel 9.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot recently announced another citywide vaccine program to get 77 percent of adults and children over 12 to get vaccinated by the end of the year, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The paper added that 72.4 percent of adults and eligible children in Chicago are already vaccinated, but the mayor is looking to push it to 77 percent.

That exceeds what scientists once called “herd immunity,” though authorities have recently begun moving those goal posts.

Meanwhile, the city continues to suffer a rising crime rate, and more especially an exploding murder rate.

HeyJackass.com reports that 298 people have been shot and wounded in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago thus far this month, and 61 were killed. Meanwhile, 586 have been shot and killed this year to date.

The number of deaths seems destined to surpass the 719 total killed last year, and has already far outstripped the 463 shot and killed in 2019.

Wish he'd come here and talk about the importance of doing something to lower the homicide rate instead. https://t.co/ZlouUf5nTK — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 23, 2021

