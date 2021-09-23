Report: 13 People Shot in Tennessee Kroger Attack

Kroger store
Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

FOX13 Memphis reports multiple people shot at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, “sometime after 1 p.m.” on Thursday.

FOX13 reports 13 victims, one of whom is deceased.

LocalMemphis.com notes that Collierville High School was placed on lockdown once the shooting was reported, but that lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter and classes resumed.

Action News 5 explains that police said the suspect in the shooting is dead from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.