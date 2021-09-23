Two High School Students Shot, Killed in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Two 15 year-old high school students were shot and killed Tuesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s troubled (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported one 15-year-old was shot and fatally wounded Tuesday afternoon. NBC 5 noted that he was shot “in the 8300 block of South Holland Road” about 2:40 p.m.

ABC 7 identifies the deceased 15-year-old as Jamari Williams.

A second 15-year-old, Kentrell McNeal, was fatally shot “in the 5200-block of Lake Park Avenue outside a Hyde Park McDonald’s” around 6:20 p.m.

Both 15-year-olds were students at Simeon High School.

HeyJackass.com points out that 293 people have been shot and wounded in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago thus far in September 2021, and another 59 people have been shot and killed.

