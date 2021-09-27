A FedEx driver no longer works for the company after posting a TikTok video in which he stated he would not deliver packages to Biden supporters.

The video was posted to former FedEx worker Vincent Paterno’s TikTok account on September 16. Paterno ripped those who do not fly the American flag, support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and support Black Lives Matter in his video:

What’s up TikTok? I just wanted to come on here and let all of you know, if you don’t have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala fucking camel-toe posted up in front of your house – Black Lives Matter – I will not deliver your shit. I will not deliver your shit. I will bring that back to the station and I will keep doing that shit. Have a good day.

Media reports have circulated that Paterno was fired by FedEx, but a follow-up TikTok posted by the former delivery man challenges that narrative. Paterno displays text messages that seem to show he provided the company with a notice in August that he would be leaving in September.

“Crazy how I posted that video last Saturday and that video went viral a few days ago I think, Wednesday or Thursday,” he said in his follow-up TikTok. “I didn’t know that I could get fired when I didn’t work there anymore. It just shows how the media can flip shit. Stop listening to fake news. Have a good day.”

A FedEx spokesperson spoke with Business Insider and stated that the company was “appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx.” The spokesperson added, “this individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company.”

Business Insider asked the company’s representative if Paterno quit his job. The spokesperson responded by saying that FedEx “[doesn’t] discuss the particulars of personnel matters.”