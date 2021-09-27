A group marched through the Staten Island Mall food court on Saturday in protest of New York City’s vaccine passport program, the New York Post reported.

Protesters “stormed” the food court, “refusing to show proof-of-inoculation before sitting down to eat,” according to the report.

Freelance reporter Oliya Scootercaster posted a video to YouTube and Twitter showing a group of approximately 20 people protesting and “chanting slogans such as ‘USA!’ and ‘F–k Joe Biden!”’

Dozens of Anti-mandate activists have entered a vaccinated only food court in Staten Island chanting "USA USA" pic.twitter.com/YtIrQrjGw8 — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 25, 2021

“Everybody, go get food and eat — that is what we’re here to do,” a female protester can be heard saying in the video. “We’re going to meet over there and go into the food court area and sit our butts down and stay as long as we like.”

“We’re not against the vaccine, we’re against the mandate,” another protester cheered.

New York City’s vaccine passport program went into effect on September 13. Anyone who wants to eat at malls or restaurants, go to the gym, or go to an indoor concert must show proof they have received at least one Chinese coronavirus vaccination.

“People aren’t required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks to enter malls. But they have to show documentation that they’ve been immunized to get into the malls’ food courts,” according to the report.

The city’s program, which officials call the “Key to NYC Pass,” has been receiving backlash since it went into effect. Most recently, Black Lives Matter, a Marxist organization, threatened an “uprising” over mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports in the state.

“We’re putting this city on notice that your mandate will not be another racist social distance practice,” co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York Chivona Newsome declared at a protest on Monday. “Black people are not going to stand by, or you will see another uprising. And that is not a threat. That is a promise.”