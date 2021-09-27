The Republican National Committee’s War Room on Monday uncovered a Politico reporter suggesting Hunter Biden “has never disputed the authenticity” of leaked emails stemming from his laptop.

“Nobody copied on these alleged at the time – alleged emails – came forward and said these are not authentic,” reporter Ben Schreckinger said on Breaking Points podcast September 23. Schreckinger explained:

“Hunter Biden has never disputed the authenticity of these emails. One of these recipients of one of these emails, Tony Bobulinski, said, ‘yes,’ this email is real and ‘yes,’ ‘ten held by H for the big guy’ did refer to plans to have Hunter hold equity on behalf of his father.

Schreckinger also said he corroborated the emails he reviewed with other sources, which indicate how Hunter and Joe would be paid for conducting business with Communist China business executives:

I spoke to someone who for a time had some independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails. They say he did receive an email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him [Hunter] for a chance to meet his father, and that he did receive an email from a business partner, laying out the proposed equity structure for a venture with some Chinese business executives, which includes the line, ‘ten held by H for the big guy.’

“And I was also able to corroborate a couple other emails that didn’t make the news that show there is other genuine material,” Schreckinger said, revealing he spoke to the Swedish government that confirmed the Biden family’s business scheme.

The Biden Family’s corrupt business scheme with Communist China has also been corroborated with new emails from last week, indicating Hunter reportedly demanded a $2 million retainer plus “success fees” to unlock Libyan assets frozen by the Obama-Biden administration.

To unlock the money, an email suggests Hunter’s business relationship with former Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz, who founded with Hunter in 2009 Rosemont Seneca Partners, a billion-dollar private equity firm, would be helpful.

Chris Heinz and Hunter have “access to [the] highest level” in Communist China, the email reported by Business Insider reads.

A lawyer formerly working on the Libyan deal with Hunter confirmed the authenticity of the email to Business Insider.

Breitbart News senior contributor and Secret Empires author Peter Schweizer told Fox News in 2019 that Hunter went to China with Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two. Ten days after the trip, Rosemont Seneca received a $1.5 billion deal, which Schweizer believes was funded by Communist China:

While his father is meeting with Chinese officials, Hunter Biden is doing we don’t know what. But the evidence becomes clear because ten days after they return to Washington, his small boutique investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, gets a $1 billion deal. That’s $1 billion with a “B,” later expanded to $1.5 billion. And that deal is with the Chinese government. It’s a deal that nobody else has in China. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, nobody.

“Any experience he [Hunter] has in private equity is certainly not the type that the Chinese would have been interested in. And the bottom line here,” Schweizer continued, “is that in both the case of Ukraine and China, we have paper trails.