An upcoming book by former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, also former chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, alleges that Ivanka Trump was called “The Princess” and Jared Kushner “the Slim Reaper” during their time in the White House.

The tell-all book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, out in October, purports to tell inside stories about Grisham’s four years in the White House, where she moved between the East Wing and West Wing.

Excerpts published in the Washington Post reveal Grisham’s claim that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were given nicknames by White House staff, Mrs. Trump, and Grisham, herself:

She is particularly negative about the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner — both of whom held senior White House positions. She wrote that the first lady[‘s] and White House staff called Ivanka “the Princess” who regularly invoked “my father” in work meetings, and Grisham dubbed Kushner “the Slim Reaper” for his habit of inserting himself into other people’s projects, making a mess and leaving them to take the blame. [Emphasis added]

In addition, Grisham writes that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, in one instance, sought to get into a meeting that Trump and Mrs. Trump were having with Queen Elizabeth II.

“I finally figured out what was going on,” Grisham writes in the book, according to the Post. “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States.”

Grisham also reportedly portrays Mrs. Trump as headstrong, calm, and collected. According to Grisham, Mrs. Trump was devoted to taking care of herself and her son, Barron, while also intensely committed to her photo albums, which she curates.

The Secret Service, Grisham states, nicknamed Mrs. Trump “Rapunzel” because she rarely left the White House residence and appreciated her privacy.

In a statement to the Post, Mrs. Trump’s office stated of Grisham’s book:

The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump. [Emphasis added]

Former unofficial adviser to Mrs. Trump Stephanie Winston Wolkoff wrote a book titled Melania and Me about her time as the personal friend and aide to the former first lady. In that book, Wolkoff recounted conversations with Mrs. Trump where she ripped the establishment media and liberals for attacking her.

In her series of events, Wolkoff described Grisham as a fierce ally to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner who operated as the eyes and ears in the White House for the couple.

“Stephanie Grisham is a JAVANKA loyalist so writing about Melania should come as no surprise! Spilling more marital trash between Melania and Donald will have zero consequences for him & keeps Ivanka and Jared out of the headlines,” Wolkoff wrote on social media of Grisham’s book.

