Poll: Plurality ‘Not Confident’ Vaccines Are ‘Necessary and Appropriate’ for Children

Aiden Arthurs receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist Andrew Mac (R) at the Jewish Federation/JARC's offices in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on May 13, 2021. - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 10, 2021 authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to …
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

A plurality of voters, as well as a majority of Republicans and independents, are “not confident” coronavirus vaccines are “necessary and appropriate” for children, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked likely voters, “How confident are you that the COVID-19 vaccines are necessary and appropriate for children ages 5-12?”

Overall, a plurality, or 48.2 percent, expressed low confidence. Of those, 38.4 percent said they are “not confident at all.” While just over nine percent said they are “not sure,” 42.2. percent expressed confidence.

Of those, 28 percent are “very confident that vaccines are appropriate and necessary for children.

In this April 20, 2012, photo, Holly Ann Haley, 4, gets vaccinations at the doctor's office in Berlin, Vt. Vermont continues to be embroiled in a debate over ending the philosophical exemption that allows parents to have their kids skip the immunizations required for most children to attend school. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

In this April 20, 2012, file photo, Holly Ann Haley, 4, gets vaccinations at the local doctor’s office in Berlin, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Opinions are sharply divided on party lines. Democrats express the most confidence in the necessity of children receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

A majority, or 62.5 percent, said they are confident, while 27.5 percent said they are not. However, 66.9 percent of Republicans and 54.7 percent of independent voters are not confident.

The survey, taken September 17-19, 2021, among 1,102 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.95 percent.

While none of the coronavirus vaccines in the United States have been authorized for children, Pfizer has said its vaccine works for children ages five to 11.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Dr. Peter Marks said he is “very, very hopeful” vaccinations for children will be ready by the end of the year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said this month he would support a coronavirus vaccine mandate for school-aged children.

“I think there’s a really good chance it will be before Halloween,” he said of vaccine availability for children.

