Poll: Plurality ‘Not Confident’ Vaccines Are ‘Necessary and Appropriate’ for Children

A plurality of voters, as well as a majority of Republicans and independents, are “not confident” coronavirus vaccines are “necessary and appropriate” for children, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked likely voters, “How confident are you that the COVID-19 vaccines are necessary and appropriate for children ages 5-12?”

Overall, a plurality, or 48.2 percent, expressed low confidence. Of those, 38.4 percent said they are “not confident at all.” While just over nine percent said they are “not sure,” 42.2. percent expressed confidence.

Of those, 28 percent are “very confident that vaccines are appropriate and necessary for children.

Opinions are sharply divided on party lines. Democrats express the most confidence in the necessity of children receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

A majority, or 62.5 percent, said they are confident, while 27.5 percent said they are not. However, 66.9 percent of Republicans and 54.7 percent of independent voters are not confident.

The survey, taken September 17-19, 2021, among 1,102 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.95 percent.

While none of the coronavirus vaccines in the United States have been authorized for children, Pfizer has said its vaccine works for children ages five to 11.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Dr. Peter Marks said he is “very, very hopeful” vaccinations for children will be ready by the end of the year.

Producers of the Pfizer vaccine, BioNTech, are preparing to request clearance to vaccinate children five years old and older. https://t.co/A96g6iOLah — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 13, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said this month he would support a coronavirus vaccine mandate for school-aged children.

“I think there’s a really good chance it will be before Halloween,” he said of vaccine availability for children.