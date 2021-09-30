David Chipman Blames Biden Administration for Failed ATF Nomination

Unsuccessful ATF nominee David Chipman blames the Biden administration for his nomination being withdrawn rather than confirmed.

On Wednesday, Fox News reported Chipman’s admission that no one at the White House talked to him between the time of his nomination, April 8, 2021, and the time his nomination was pulled, September 9, 2021.

And Chipman told the New York Times he thought there would be a “Plan B” in the event that his nomination hit trouble, but no such plan ever emerged.

Chipman looked back on the experience and said, “Either this was impossible to win, or the strategy failed.”

He then added, “This was a failure.”

Biden administration officials who spoke to the NYT on condition of anonymity suggested Chipman’s nomination failed because Sen. Angus King (I-RI) made clear he would not support it. In a 50-50 Senate, the withdrawal of one vote meant Chipman would not have sufficient support to be confirmed.

King personally told Chipman that “gun dealers in Maine” did not support his nomination.

However, King noted that Chipman’s father had reached out asking the Senate to support Chipman’s nomination. He added, “At least he likes you.”

On September 9, 2021, Breitbart News noted six controversies that sunk Chipman’s nomination. Four of the six were his being a Gabby Giffords’ gun control affiliate, confirming his support for an AR-15 ban, referring to first-time gun buyers as “Tiger King,” and allegedly making disparaging remarks about black ATF agents.

