Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday announced his wife, Casey, is battling breast cancer, triggering a wave of leftist trolls to unleash hateful wishes and snarky remarks in response to the news.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” DeSantis said in a statement on Monday.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” he continued.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” the governor added. “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

While the news sparked a mass wave of support, even from well-known political critics such as potential Democrat DeSantis challenger Nikki Fried, trolls also took advantage.

CNN tweeted the announcement on Monday, “Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the governor announced Monday.” What followed was a wave of distasteful comments.

“Does DeSantis really think that anyone will have sympathy for either him or his wife?” one asked.

“I hope she has the same chance at surviving Cancer as the unvaccinated people against Covid in Florida,” another remarked.

“I’ll give them as much empathy as they’ve given those who have died of COVID,” another added.

Other remarks across Twitter include:

“They’re going to be wishing that more people were vaccinated as soon as she starts treatment.” “Let’s see if he starts telling people to wear a mask around her.” “I suspect that, like other diseases, ivermectin / monoclonal antibodies may be the answer.” “Pity there isn’t a breast cancer vaccine but im sure it would have rejected and ridiculed by these science deniers anyway. Cant feel bad for someone sick who discourages others from being safe.” “Karma is always gonna get you. To [sic] bad it’s thru his wife. Wishing her a speedy recovery.” “And her surgeon will wear a *gasp* mask when he operates. Hopefully she’ll talk her husband into listening to the doctors as well.” “Karma.” “Waiting for DeSantis to ban chemo and radiation and then put her on ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.”

However, many came to offer their prayers to Florida’s First Lady:

Heidi and I are praying for Casey DeSantis and the entire DeSantis family today. May God’s healing hand be upon you. My Mom is a breast cancer survivor. Cancer sucks. You can beat it! — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 5, 2021

Love, strength & prayers to Casey DeSantis & her family — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 4, 2021

My prayers go out to Casey DeSantis. With the strength of God, she will defeat cancer & be stronger than ever before! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 4, 2021

I’m praying for @CaseyDeSantis and the DeSantis family. I wish her a speedy recovery during this difficult time. — Val Demings (@valdemings) October 4, 2021

Our beloved First Lady Casey DeSantis is a fighter and a champion. We stand with the millions of Floridians who are praying for her and the First Family. pic.twitter.com/gbcsGUXpV0 — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) October 4, 2021

Praying for you @CaseyDeSantis! You are strong and resilient. May God be with you and your family. You have our love and support. https://t.co/L0SWDDYneF — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) October 4, 2021

My heart goes out to our state’s First Lady Casey DeSantis. Floridians are in your corner, united in praying for strength for you and your family during this difficult time. 🙏 — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) October 4, 2021

“All of your prayers and kind words of encouragement for @FLCaseyDeSantis and Florida’s First Family are deeply appreciated!” DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw added: