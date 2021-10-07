New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) reportedly misused public resources for political and personal ends that included deploying his security detail for personal excursions such as moving his daughter to Gracie Mansion, according to the New York Times.

He also has not reimbursed the city for security costs of his presidential campaign, a city investigation released Thursday said, the newspaper reported:

The city spent nearly $320,000 for members of Mr. de Blasio’s security detail to travel on his presidential campaign trips in 2019 — funds that have not been paid back personally or through his campaign, according to the 47-page report by the city’s Department of Investigation. The report said that the use of a police van and personnel to help move Mr. de Blasio’s daughter was “a misuse of N.Y.P.D. resources for a personal benefit,” and that the police inspector in charge of the family’s security detail had “actively obstructed and sought to thwart this investigation.”

However, the report did not state if any laws were broken, but the results came “at an inopportune time for Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat with three months left in office who is actively considering a run for governor,” the Times article read.

He has faced numerous investigations regarding his fund-raising practices amid his tenure as mayor, and prosecutors in 2017 raised questions about the issue but eventually chose not to bring criminal charges.

De Blasio’s wife had 14 staffers paid on a $2 million budget as the city dealt with a budgetary crisis of being unable to maintain city parks or perform regular trash pickups, according to a report in August 2020.

Meanwhile, crime in New York City increased during September as de Blasio was reportedly in the early stages of putting together a gubernatorial campaign.

“Stark data released by the NYPD Wednesday shows crime rose 2.6 percent overall in September 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, with an extra 243 incidents reported,” according to the Daily Mail.