35 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-five people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the first of the two fatalities occurred Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. when attackers opened fire on a 45-year-old man standing on a sidewalk. The man was “in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue” when two gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire, killing him.

The second fatality occurred during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning at 3:40 a.m. “in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,” wounding four individuals and killing a 32-year-old man. WGN-TV explained that the four wounded individuals were a male age 30 and three women ages 25, 25, and 22.

Fox 32 noted that another drive-by shooting “at 12th Place and Central Park” occurred Saturday night and left a 20-year-old and two 16-year-olds wounded.

Breitbart News observed that 11 people were shot on Monday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago and 40 people were shot during the weekend of October 1-3, 2021.

HeyJackass.com pointed out that 631 people have been shot and killed in Chicago so far this year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a TPUSA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.