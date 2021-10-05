11 Shot Monday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Eleven people were shot, three of them fatally, on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the first shooting fatality on Monday occurred around 1:30 p.m. “in an apartment in the 1200 block of South Kolin Avenue.” A woman inside the apartment was shot in the head and fatally wounded. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The next shooting fatality was discovered around 10 p.m., when a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found on a sidewalk. He was found “in the 400 block of West 125th Street” and pronounced dead on the scene.

Monday’s third shooting fatality occurred at 10:50 p.m., when a person was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. The incident occurred “in the 2400 block of West Cuyler Avenue.” ABC 7 explains that the individual killed in the exchange of gunfire was shot in the head, then transported to a hospital where he died.

Breitbart News notes that 40 people were shot during the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

HeyJackass.com observes that over 3,000 people have been shot year-to-date to Chicago.

