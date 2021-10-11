Far-Left Plans to ‘Birddog’ Kyrsten Sinema During Boston Marathon

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema talks with tv stations before the Rock 'n' Roll half-marathon in Tempe, Ariz. on January 20, 2019.
A coalition of far-left activists are planning to “birddog” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) during the Boston Marathon — whether she decides to participate in the marathon or spectate — to pressure her on supporting radical issues such as the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion radical reconciliation bill.

A report from the Boston Globe revealed that activists from the Green New Deal Network — a coalition of 15 national organizations — would make an appearance at the Boston Marathon on Monday to confront Sinema over her refusing to be a rubber stamp for the Biden administration. 

The report noted that the coalition said in a statement that their activists would be “birddogging” the senator during the marathon since she qualified to run in the marathon. 

The senator, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), has consistently said that she will not support the $3.5 trillion radical reconciliation bill the Democrats are using to push far-left ideas and campaign promises.

The activists who are coming from Arizona will be in Massachusetts to hold signs saying, “Senator Sinema: Pass the Full Deal,” “Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening,” and “Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us.”

Sinema has been a constant target for the far-left in recent weeks. Recently, a viral video showed left-wing activists — linked to a border lobbyist group funded mainly by billionaire leftist George Soros — harassing Sinema inside the hallways of Arizona State University (ASU), and eventually continuing their chants into the bathroom, where the senator went hoping to escape.

Democrats in Arizona, furious enough with the senator, are now looking for a candidate such as Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) to primary her in the future in their hopes to find a candidate willing to be a rubber stamp Biden’s radical agenda.

The Hill reported that “Run Ruben Run” is already set up by one campaigner to recruit the representative to run.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.

