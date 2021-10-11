Far-Left Plans to ‘Birddog’ Kyrsten Sinema During Boston Marathon

A coalition of far-left activists are planning to “birddog” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) during the Boston Marathon — whether she decides to participate in the marathon or spectate — to pressure her on supporting radical issues such as the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion radical reconciliation bill.

A report from the Boston Globe revealed that activists from the Green New Deal Network — a coalition of 15 national organizations — would make an appearance at the Boston Marathon on Monday to confront Sinema over her refusing to be a rubber stamp for the Biden administration.

The report noted that the coalition said in a statement that their activists would be “birddogging” the senator during the marathon since she qualified to run in the marathon.

The senator, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), has consistently said that she will not support the $3.5 trillion radical reconciliation bill the Democrats are using to push far-left ideas and campaign promises.

The activists who are coming from Arizona will be in Massachusetts to hold signs saying, “Senator Sinema: Pass the Full Deal,” “Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening,” and “Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us.”

Sinema has been a constant target for the far-left in recent weeks. Recently, a viral video showed left-wing activists — linked to a border lobbyist group funded mainly by billionaire leftist George Soros — harassing Sinema inside the hallways of Arizona State University (ASU), and eventually continuing their chants into the bathroom, where the senator went hoping to escape.

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Democrats in Arizona, furious enough with the senator, are now looking for a candidate such as Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) to primary her in the future in their hopes to find a candidate willing to be a rubber stamp Biden’s radical agenda.

The Hill reported that “Run Ruben Run” is already set up by one campaigner to recruit the representative to run.

