Consumers may not find bargains on Columbus Day on Monday as this supply chain in the United States remains clogged and activists — including President Joe Biden — push Indigenous People Day to be celebrated on this day.

Biden issued a proclamation on the duplicate holiday:

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.

Biden also issued a Columbus Day proclaim critical of European explorers. After praising Italian Americans, Biden proclaimed:

Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities. It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them.

“If you make a big deal about this weekend and say you’re going to have a lot of great products, you’re going to basically set yourself up for a stockout and disappoint a bunch of people,” Marc Rousset, a partner in the retail and consumer goods practice at Oliver Wyman, said in an Axios report.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Memorial Day [sales] go next,” Rousset said. “That’s kind of bold — I don’t know that I would bet the farm on that — but I think people, you know, see the benefits of simplifying.”

“I think this one is an easy one that they can just say, ‘Hey, I’m just going to rename the sale or cancel the sale and not worry about it,'” Katie Thomas, leader of the Kearney Consumer Institute, told Axios.

”Some of those sales are just a little bit outdated or relics of the past,” Thomas said. “Some of the traditional department store sales, like a white sale, just aren’t quite as relevant anymore.”

Fox News reported on the convergence of the culture wars and an out of control supply chain because the Biden administration has failed to address the growing crisis as ships remained stalled at U.S. ports:

The Columbus Day sale is easily among the first to go amid the ongoing culture wars associated with the Italian explorer, and “Indigenous Peoples’ Day sale” doesn’t quite have the same ring. While some retailers are still having sales this weekend, they’re often rebranded as “fall” sales or something less controversial.

“The news comes amid global supply chain disruptions that have dramatically slowed down the manufacturing, processing and transportation of goods across the globe and caused prices to skyrocket,” Fox News concluded.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.