Postal Worker Allegedly Opens Fire, Kills Two in Memphis

Two people are reported dead after a postal worker allegedly opened fire at a sorting facility in Memphis, Tennessee, before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

WJHL reports the facility in which the shooting occurred is located at 2801 Park Avenue and the scene was secure by 2:50 p.m.

BREAKING: Memphis police responding to a shooting at the post office in Orange Mound. A woman who lives nearby tells me she heard multiple shots and then screams. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/UPuzoWHO1j — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) October 12, 2021

WREG’s Jonee Wilson notes the FBI reported the shooter is also dead from a “self-inflicted gun shot” wound.

New York Daily News points out that the area in which the shooting occurred is for postal workers only, so no customers were there or harmed.

