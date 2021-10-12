Postal Worker Allegedly Opens Fire, Kills Two in Memphis

Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
AP Photo/Adrian Sainz
AWR Hawkins

Two people are reported dead after a postal worker allegedly opened fire at a sorting facility in Memphis, Tennessee, before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

WJHL reports the facility in which the shooting occurred is located at 2801 Park Avenue and the scene was secure by 2:50 p.m.

WREG’s Jonee Wilson notes the FBI reported the shooter is also dead from a “self-inflicted gun shot” wound.

New York Daily News points out that the area in which the shooting occurred is for postal workers only, so no customers were there or harmed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a TPUSA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.