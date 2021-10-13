San Francisco Public Schools may be trying to get students back in the classroom post-coronavirus pandemic but an analysis of enrollment numbers shows that 3,499 students have dropped out of the system and the loss could cost the schools $35 million in state funding.

A school superintendent released the analysis to the school board Tuesday and said the district would have to adjust to a “new normal.”

“Enrollment declines have been a widespread phenomenon, and demographic trends in SF do not point to a large, near-term increase in children,” the report said. “We need to establish program capacities based on current reality by looking holistically. Capacities determine staffing needs and student seats, and should reflect our new normal of enrollment levels.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the development:

The pandemic-fueled enrollment loss adds to a litany of headaches facing the district, including a massive $116 million budget deficit next year, resulting in state intervention, a likely recall election of three school board members and the departure of Superintendent Vince Matthews at the end of the school year. The district will need to cut the equivalent of at least 10% of its $1 billion budget to backfill the estimated shortfall in coming years — the equivalent of about 1,000 jobs. So far, the state has maintained district funding despite declines in enrollment to help schools weather the pandemic. Without further action from the governor and Legislature, next year’s budget will revert to allocating money based on how many students are in classrooms. While the district saw a 6.6% decline overall, there were greater losses among certain subgroups, including nearly 12% of white students and 9% of Filipino students, for a combined loss of more than 1,000 children.

“Enrollment is down across the state and costs are rising,” district spokesperson Gentle Blythe said. “We hope the state will consider what level of school funding is needed to return California public schools to being among the best in the nation.”

The Chronicle reported that the San Francisco district’s declines are similar to those across California, where state schools saw a 2.6 percent loss in enrollment last year.

