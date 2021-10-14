Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with an infection unrelated to the coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said that the former president was admitted to UCI Medical Center on Tuesday and is “on the mend” for an unspecified infection.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” said Urena. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

The University of California Irvine Medical Center confirmed the former president’s hospital admission to Reuters without specifying his ailment.

In a joint statement shared with Fox News, Doctors Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said that the former president is being closely monitored while receiving IV antibiotics and fluids:

President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors added. “The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”