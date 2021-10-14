Most Americans have noticed supply chain shortages where they live and believe the government should take action to address the mounting issue, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

Across the board, 85 percent are concerned that supply chain shortages could lead to shortages of basic items. A majority of Republicans (92 percent), Democrats (83 percent), and independents (83 percent) hold the same concerns.

Sixty-five percent say they have noticed shortages of basic items in stores where they live, and again, a majority across party lines said the same.

When asked if the federal government should take action to help fix the problems affecting the U.S. supply chain, 65 percent said it should — a sentiment held by 64 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of Democrats, and 58 percent of independent voters.

The survey, taken October 11-12, 2021, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The Biden White House this week admitted “there will be things you can’t get” as the holidays swiftly approach as supply chain woes worsen.

As Breitbart News reported:

The White House’s warning comes as shipping containers remain backlogged at ports on both of the country’s coasts. Recent reports say 65 cargo ships are waiting to dock the high-traffic Port of Los Angeles, which is currently full. Additionally, 8,000 shipping containers are stuck at the Port of Savannah. On Tuesday, Coresight Research Founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig predicted that the supply chain crunch will cause issues into 2023.

As a result, shipping and warehouse prices have soared:

The price of transportation of finished products to households and businesses by truck rose 0.8 percent in September and is up 15 percent compared with one year ago, according to the Department of Labor’s Producer Price Index data.”

Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris recently attributed the supply chain issues, in part, to worker pay.

“But listen, part of it is also saying, let’s take care of workers,” she told KDKA.

“This also needs to be about paying workings their value, paying the wages that reflect the value of their work,” she added.