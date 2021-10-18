DeSantis on Wife’s Cancer Battle: ‘She’s Going to Be Back Better than Ever’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) gave an update on his wife’s cancer battle Monday morning, emphasizing the importance of trust in God and predicting Florida’s first lady will come back “better than ever.”

Casey DeSantis made a surprise public appearance at the Hernando County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner on Saturday, where her husband delivered the keynote speech.

“I’ll tell you one thing that’s for sure. I’m sure as hell not giving up,” Casey told the crowd to applause:

I am so proud of Casey for her strength and courage as she stares down breast cancer. What an inspirational message! pic.twitter.com/dTzL4iZ62k — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 18, 2021

DeSantis told reporters Monday his wife really wanted to make an appearance and “talk to the folks.”

“Her message is, this isn’t what anyone should have to deal with, but unfortunately these things happen in life. And so the key is, she’s going to respond with courage and determination and she’s not going to be denied,” DeSantis said.

“She’s going to do whatever she needs to do to fight back, and so I think she’s on the path to doing that. I provide all the support I can and we have so many great family and friends who are supportive,” he continued, praising his wife’s determination to beat the illness and noting that so many people have since reached out to share their stories.

He continued:

I think the one common theme that I’ve taken away is, when you trust in God, when you have the positive attitude, and when you know there’s going to be good days and bad days but you’re not going to be denied getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, that’s when we have the best success stories. So I think she’s got that mindset now, and it’s not an easy thing to go through.

He added that breast cancer, specifically, strikes a certain chord with many people, as it affects the “centerpiece” of communities and families.

“I think her fight is inspirational to me … she’s going to be back better than ever. I don’t know when, but I know it’s going to happen,” he said to applause.

Watch:

DeSantis announced his wife’s cancer diagnosis earlier this month.