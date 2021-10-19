A majority of Americans believe the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is getting “less serious” in the United States, and a plurality do not believe public health officials want to ease restrictions as the threat dissipates, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked, “Do you believe the COVID-19 pandemic is currently getting more or less serious in America?”

Overall, 63.1 percent said it is getting “less serious,” while 26.1 percent said it is getting “more serious.”

Of those who think it is getting less serious, 25.9 percent believe it is getting “much less serious.”

Opinions vary slightly on party lines. A plurality of Democrats, 48.9 percent, believe the pandemic is getting “less serious,” but over one-third, 38.8 percent, believe it is getting more serious. Far more Republicans, 71.5 percent, say it is getting less serious, and even more independents, 74.5 percent, hold that same view.

The survey also asked respondents if they believe President Joe Biden and government health officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci actually want restrictions and mandates to ease up as the threat of the virus “diminishes.” A plurality, 47 percent, said “no,” they do not, while 36.9 percent said they do.

Opinions on this matter drastically differ along party lines, as a majority of Democrats, 56.8 percent, believe officials truly want restrictions to ease as the threat dissipates. A majority of Republicans and independents, 69.2 percent and 51.2 percent, respectively, disagree.

The news follows months of blue state leaders reimplementing public health measures, such as widespread masking, over fears of the virus spread.

The survey, taken October 7-10, 2021, among 1,083 general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.98 percent.