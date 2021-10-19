Texas Right to Life: Joe Biden ‘the Most Pro-Abortion President of All Time’

Texas Right to Life has denounced President Joe Biden’s attempts to pressure the U.S. Supreme Court into blocking the pro-life Texas Heartbeat Act.

“Joe Biden is a disgrace,” Texas Right to Life wrote in an email Monday. “Today, the Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Texas Heartbeat Act immediately.”

“He will do anything and everything to stop us from saving babies,” the message stated, adding that “somehow this man calls himself a Christian!”

On Monday, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to block the Texas fetal heartbeat law, insisting it is “clearly unconstitutional” and violates the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Pro-abortion Biden receives cold shoulder from Catholic lay group. https://t.co/bECGApKtiH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 3, 2020

Leaving the law in force would “perpetuate the ongoing irreparable injury to the thousands of Texas women who are being denied their constitutional rights,” the Biden administration said.

The emergency filing is the latest legal maneuver in the Biden administration’s fight to block Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which bans abortions after six weeks, when an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

“Biden’s Department of Justice SUED Texas over our Pro-Life law last month, then found an Obama-nominated judge to grant his petition,” Texas Right to Life declared in reference to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman.

“Praise God, our appeals court reinstated the Texas Heartbeat Act, blocking the judge’s anti-Life ruling!”

Stopping the slaughter of innocent babies with beating hearts has rich Elite Alyssa Milano melting down. https://t.co/b0m9HnjrTN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 1, 2021

“But Joe Biden is the most PRO-ABORTION president of ALL TIME. He won’t stop here,” the pro-life group asserted.

“Texas is headed to the Supreme Court once more to fight for the Texas Heartbeat Act — this time against Joe Biden’s cronies,” the email message concludes.

