Illegal aliens from 88 different international gangs have been caught at the United States-Mexico border this year, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) says.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Blackburn disclosed details about her recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, where she spoke to Border Patrol agents.

“What Border Patrol and Texas Highway Patrol told me is that they have apprehended from 88 different gangs — 88 different gangs — that are violent-prone entities that are coming into this country,” Blackburn said.

“In Texas, they have apprehended 1.1 million people so far this year and they think that the [Department of] Homeland Security number of 1.6 million is low because they know what they’ve got in Texas and they know that in addition to that, there are several hundred thousands got-aways that are the really, really bad guys that are moving drugs and weapons and whatever else,” she continued.

Since October 1, 2020, Border Patrol agents have apprehended at least 325 illegal alien gang members attempting to cross the southern border — including more than 100 from the violent MS-13 gang.

Hiding amongst the masses.#RGV Sector agents continue to arrest dangerous criminals.

Two MS13 gang members, one previously convicted for murder, have been added to the more than 1,700 criminal migrants arrested by #BorderPatrol agents this fiscal year.https://t.co/aiVXprs4Uo pic.twitter.com/WRg8CY2nMv — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) August 18, 2021

Two Mexican nationals previously convicted of indecency with a child were arrested at the South Texas border. An 18th Street gang member was also arrested amongst a group of six. #RGV agents have arrested over 1,900 criminal migrants this fiscal year!https://t.co/LasplcVpx9 pic.twitter.com/pldwi8DQKU — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) September 27, 2021

Blackburn also detailed how Mexican drug cartels use Facebook, among other social media apps, to entice desperate migrants into the long journey up to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“They pay the cartel a fee, the cartel gets them to Mexico, they move them to the river, they pay a river tax, and all along the way, there is physical, emotional, sexual abuse of these individuals,” Blackburn said.

“The cartel says, ‘We will get you to the border and then the U.S. taxpayer, the federal government will get you where you want to go in the country,'” she continued.

Border Patrol agents, Blackburn said, need a continuation of border wall to reduce illegal immigration, as well as a reinstatement of the Remain in Mexico policy that prevented most asylum fraud and effectively helped end Catch and Release.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the U.S. has seen just short of about two million migrant encounters at the nation’s border over the last 12 months — 1.6 million of which occurred after President Joe Biden took office in late January.

