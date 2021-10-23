Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating Has Plummeted by Double Digits Since May

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted by double digits since May, data from the Center for Excellence in Polling (CEP) shows.

In May, the survey found Biden enjoying a net positive approval rating of +9 — 51 percent approving and 42 percent disapproving. In July, his approval and disapproval were tied at 46 percent, and as months went on, it continued to dip, reaching an all time low of 39 percent approval on October 6.

As of October 14, his approval remained underwater by double digits — 40 percent approving and 56 percent disapproving. Overall, his approval as nosedived by 11 points since May, and his disapproval has increased by 14 points in the same timeframe:

His approval among independent voters has also taken a significant dip in the past few months, dropping from 44 percent approval in May to 35 percent approval in October.

The most recent survey, taken October 12-14, 2021, among 508 likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 4.35 percent.