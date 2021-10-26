Illegal Alien Accused of Beating to Death 74-Year-Old Elderly Woman

An illegal alien has been charged with murdering a 74-year-old elderly woman, his aunt, in Polk County, Florida, before fleeing to Houston, Texas.

Aroldo Enrique Paz, a 39-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, grand theft, and tampering with evidence for allegedly beating to death his 74-year-old aunt, Perfecta Paz Paz, and then burying her body in a shallow grave.

“This is the beginning of making sure he is held accountable for this brutal and senseless murder,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Perfecta Paz Paz’s family.”

Here is 39 yo Aroldo Paz, who has a PCSO warrant for first degree murder. We need to find him. Contact us or at 863-298-6200 or @heartlandcs if you know where he is. He might be in this 99 beige Toyota Camry with Texas tag PTC9735. Read the release: https://t.co/pyQkJhGSFy https://t.co/W5aesgY1C0 pic.twitter.com/BBANklopJo — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) October 15, 2021

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Paz Paz was last seen by her sister on the morning of October 12. Her sister told police she arrived at Paz Paz’s residence to find Enrique Paz in the backyard of the residence.

Enrique Paz claimed that Paz Paz had left the residence, but when her sister returned to the residence the next day, she noticed that Enrique Paz was gone, as well as his car, his belongings, Paz Paz, and the woman’s cash.

Another relative told police that when she last spoke to Paz Paz on October 12, the woman expressed that she and Enrique Paz fought, prompting her to want to move out of the residence. When police searched the residence for Paz Paz, they found soil that had been disturbed.

Paz Paz’s body was subsequently found buried in a shallow grave, revealing indications that she had been violently beaten to death. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Enrique Paz’s arrest, suspecting that he may have fled to Texas.

On October 18, Enrique Paz was located and arrested by the United States Marshals Service and is set to be extradited back to Polk County to face the murder charges.

