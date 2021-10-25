Illegal Alien Charged with Killing 5-Year-Old Girl in Drunk Driving Crash

An illegal alien is accused of killing a 5-year-old girl in a hit-and-run drunk driving crash that occurred in Polk County, Florida.

Ernesto Lopez Morales, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and drunk driving manslaughter, among other charges, after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said he hit and killed a 5-year-old girl in a crash.

According to police, Morales was speeding with no headlights on in his 2005 black Chevrolet Suburban on October 23 when he drove into the back of a 2016 grey Hyundai Elantra. A woman and her 5-year-old daughter were in the vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene of the crash to find the 5-year-old girl deceased while the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Responders told police they saw Morales physically run away from the scene of the crash.

When police located Morales, he said he had been drinking six 32-ounce beers before getting in his car to go get more beer. Morales, police said, also admitted to failing to turn his headlights on and fleeing the crash because he does not have a driver’s license.

Police conducted a blood test on Morales and found that he had a blood-alcohol level that was far above the legal limit. At that point, Morales was arrested and taken into police custody.

“Morales has no regard for the law or human life, and we are going to do everything possible to hold him accountable,” Police County Sheriff Grady Judd told the media. “If he had been in Guatemala and not in the United States illegally, this beautiful little girl would still be alive today.”

Morales is now being held on a $22,500 bond at the Polk County Jail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has requested local law enforcement to turn Morales over to their custody should he get released at any time.

