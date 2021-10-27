Consumers’ Research, an educational nonprofit dedicated to consumer information, launched a new campaign targeting “woke finance” to expose BlackRock, an American-based money management firm with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The nonprofit calls attention to BlackRock’s vast hypocrisy and anti-American, pro-China tendencies as they continue their woke finance façade and attempts to tell businesses how to operate and Americans how to live. Consumers’ Research is releasing a new ad to begin their multimillion-dollar campaign, titled “Betting on China,” to turn their attention to woke finance.

“No amount of woke posturing can hide what BlackRock is really up to. The idea that an American company is taking billions of dollars and using it to bet on China’s success is extremely concerning,” Executive Director of Consumers’ Research Will Hild said in a statement. “We can’t allow this to continue. Funneling Americans’ hard earned retirement savings to China is unsafe from both a national security and financial perspective.”

“By putting BlackRock’s shady dealings out in the open for all to see, we’re sending a message that companies won’t get away with taking advantage of hard-working Americans,” Hild further said. “Any company trying to use woke politics to mask their misdeeds should see this campaign and know they could be next.”

Their ad will air nationally on cable television news and business networks, as well as have billboards throughout New York City, with a targeted digital component. The nonprofit also released a new website, which shows more information on BlackRock’s close ties with the CCP and shows the billboard art with the digital ad.

Watch:

The narrator asked, “Where are they investing your money,” noting they are pouring billions into China.

“BlackRock is propping up Chinese Communist Leaders. Putting money into surveillance companies used by the Chinese military,” the narrator added. “Even left-wing billionaire George Soros knows BlackRock is harming US national security. CEO Larry Fink loves to tell Americans how to live, but he negotiated against America, sucking up to China.”

“We cannot let executives like Larry Fink try and tell Americans how to live while simultaneously cozying up to one of the world’s leading human rights abusers,” Hild noted.

Consumers’ Research has previously targeted other “woke” organizations in another campaign, such as American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Nike, Ticketmaster, and the MLB.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.