President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have canceled the traditional Halloween party at the White House, citing their travel plans to Europe for the reason.

“The president and first lady will be traveling internationally during the last days of October and will not be hosting a specific event at the White House,” Michael LaRosa, the press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden announced in a statement.

The president and First Lady traditionally welcome children on the South Lawn for trick-or-treating and decorate the White House with spectacular spooky themes.

The Biden statement noted that the White House will be lit in orange instead to mark the occasion.

The Bidens asked parents and children to spend time outdoors for the Halloween holiday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“The First Family encourages families and children to celebrate Halloween with trick or treating outdoors in their neighborhoods or other outdoor venues,” the statement read.

Biden will leave for Rome on Thursday for the G-20 summit over the weekend. He will also have an audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City.

The president also plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron before he travels to the climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.