Misdemeanor Complaint Filed Against Andrew Cuomo for Sex Crime-Related Charge

A misdemeanor complaint for a sex-crime related charge was filed Thursday against disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Albany City Court.

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court. As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Lucian Chalfen, Director of Public Information for the New York State Unified Court System, said in a statement obtained by the Washington Post.

Summons may have been erroneously issued without redactions but a misdemeanor complaint against Cuomo is now on the books, per longtime NYS courts spokesman > https://t.co/QPPMXpyjuk — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 28, 2021

Confirmation of the charges filed against Cuomo come after the Times-Union reported that a summons against the befallen Democrat were issued erroneously. The Albany newspaper reports that the summons was issued without consent from the alleged victim, Brittany Commisso, or her lawyer, Brian Premo.

A copy of the complaint alleges that Cuomo committed forcible touching at his official residence in December of 2020.

“At the aforesaid date time and location the defendant Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim [redacted] and into her intimate body part. Specifically, the victims (sic) left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided,” the complaint states, according to NBC New York.

Cuomo, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to be arrested next week, according to the New York Post.

Cuomo resigned from office following an investigation overseen by Attorney General Letitia James that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo — who denies touching anyone inappropriately or intending to make suggestive comments — accused the women of exaggerating or misinterpreting his behavior.

At least one woman, Lindsey Boylan, has said she intends to sue the ex-governor “and his co-conspirators” over their conduct. The investigation found Cuomo aides retaliated against Boylan. The former senior aide testified Cuomo touched her waist, legs and back, made inappropriate comments calling her attractive, suggested they play strip poker on a plane, and once gave her an unwanted kiss on the lips.

Other suits seem likely.

An attorney for another accuser, Charlotte Bennett, who said Cuomo asked questions about her personal life that led her to believe he was pursuing a sexual relationship with her, suggested the state has an obligation to compensate the women in order to avoid “costly and lengthy” litigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.