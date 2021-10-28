White House Sells ‘Life of Linda’ to Promote Socialist Cradle-to-Grave Government

Life of Linda (White House) Insert: US President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he participates in a CNN Town Hall hosted by Don Lemon at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 21, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
White House, Insert: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

The White House released a new series of images to promote the “life of Linda” under President Joe Biden’s proposed Build Back Better agenda, promoting the idea of a government role from the cradle to the grave.

The slides tell the story of “Linda,” a pregnant working mother who receives a monthly check from the government to help her provide for her son after he is born and also gets money to help her pay for daycare.

White House promotes “Life of Linda” in a new marketing campaign.

“Linda” sends her son “Leo” to government schools at the age of three and gets government help to pay for community college when he leaves high school.

Once Leo is born, Linda begins receiving Child Tax Credits of $300 per month. As Leo grows up, the government helps cover the costs for his day care, guaranteeing that Linda doesn't need to pay more than 7 percent of her income on child care. When Leo turns 3, he attends a high-quality Pre-K program for free.

“Leo” gets a job as a windmill technician after college and gets government funding to help care for his mother, who also gets her hearing paid for by the government as she grows old.
When Leo leaves high school, he enrolls in community college and receives Pell Grants. White House Sells 'Life of Linda' to Promote Socialist Cradle-to-Grave Government

The “Life of Linda” series shows no sign of a husband or father in her life or the life of her child, suggesting that government will fill in for the man missing in their lives.

The Biden White House “Life of Linda” series echos the “Life of Julia” marketing push used by former President Barack Obama to sell Obamacare to single women.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.