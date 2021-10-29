About 63 percent of immigrant-headed families, including illegal and legal immigrant households, with children would receive the tax credits. Meanwhile, 52 percent of native-born American families with children would get the tax credits.

Similarly, illegal aliens would score the highest tax credit payments under the plan, getting more than $5,100, while legal immigrants would secure $4,800 payments and native-born Americans would get $4,600.

Democrats and the Biden administration are pushing the plan despite opposition from most Americans. A Morning Consult survey this month found that 52 percent of registered voters are opposed to making permanent Biden’s expanded child tax credits. Just 35 percent, the survey shows, want the tax credits to be made permanent.

Likewise, a majority of 53 percent of swing voters said they oppose making the tax credits permanent and less than 3-in-10 said they want them to be made permanent. About 70 percent of Republican voters said they are opposed to the tax credits becoming permanent, while just 21 percent said the opposite.

With non-college-educated voters, a vital working class demographic for both parties, 53 percent said they are opposed to making the tax credits permanent, while 32 percent said they want the tax credits made permanent.

Already, the most recent research estimates that illegal immigration to the U.S. costs American taxpayers about $134 billion annually. The research suggests that each illegal alien costs taxpayers about $9,300 every year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.