Heritage Action has targeted Major League Baseball (MLB) executives with a six-figure ad buy during game three of the World Series in Atlanta, Georgia, in response to the All-Star game being moved earlier this year, costing the state’s economy an estimated $100 million.

The conservative policy advocacy organization is trying to hold the executives accountable while stuck traveling to Atlanta for game three of the World Series, despite changing the venue for the All-Star game away from the Peach State.

While the ad targets executives during the game, Heritage Action has also targeted people watching the game in various cities in Georgia such as Atlanta, Savannah, Columbus, Macon, Augusta, Albany, in addition to Washington, D.C.

MLB changed the venue after Georgia passed a voter election integrity law that the far-left falsely described as a voter suppression bill, comparing it to the era of Jim Crow.

“In April, woke MLB executives pulled the All-Star Game out of Georgia to punish Georgians over the state’s common-sense election integrity law,” said Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson, in a statement. She noted that the left’s “stunt” forcing the MLB to move the game “cost local businesses and workers an estimated $100 million in revenue.”

Anderson explained that the left justified the MLB moving the game after President Joe Biden’s White House and Stacey Abrams spread lies about the voter election integrity laws, noting that Abrams “continues to push the Big Lie that her own Gubernatorial election was stolen.”

“But the people of the Peach State didn’t cave to their bullying, and Georgia’s leaders didn’t back down on election integrity. This is truly poetic justice for Georgians,” Anderson continued.

The roughly 30-second ad says:

Georgia passed election security reform, and Major League Baseball punished the state. They cancelled Atlanta’s All-Star game, costing Georgia’s economy $100 million. Now, baseball is back for the World Series, and the same woke executives will be here to hand out the trophy. Why is there no baseball boycott now? Even the MLB knows the truth. Georgia’s new election reform law is fair and guarantees equal rights of every voter. Georgia did it right. Thank Governor Kemp and legislators for defending fair elections.

“Despite the best efforts of the woke mob, the Braves are bringing the World Series to the state for the first time since 1999, and the silence from woke executives is deafening. They’ve learned an important lesson: when you go woke, you go broke,” she added. “Georgians thank Governor Kemp and legislators for standing up to the woke mob and making it easy to vote and hard to cheat in the Peach State.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.