Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 2: Election Day in Virginia, Biden’s Epic Nap, Guest Mike Pompeo

Election Day is here! On the latest episode of the Breitbart News Daily Podcast, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow handicaps the Virginia governor’s race and breaks down the closing arguments from both Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R). From there, Alex discusses the latest setback to President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has realized he is being held hostage by his party’s far-left contingent. And while climate change might be an “existential threat” to the entire world, the situation apparently isn’t dire enough to keep President Biden awake at the latest climate summit (COP26) in Scotland. Alex gives his thoughts on “Sleepy Joe’s” epic nap. Then, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins the program and weighs in on the Virginia governor’s race, the China threat, the COP26 climate summit, the media’s efforts to pit him against former President Donald Trump, and how legal redistricting can build a durable new Republican majority.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast has already jumped to the #1 position among politics podcasts on Apple.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.