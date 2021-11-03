Anti-CRT Parents Win School Board Victories Throughout America

The victory of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) over former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) has spurred excitement for future Republican wins, but the triumphs in local school board races hold special significance for those parents who fought big battles against leftist tyranny and Marxist-based Critical Race Theory (CRT) right in their own communities.

Ryan James Girdusky’s 1776 Project PAC has helped a number of candidates for local school boards win their elections. He and the PAC tweeted out the victories.

My PAC won 3 school board elections in Virginia tonight against CRT https://t.co/0E94xe5T0T — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 3, 2021

Clean Sweep in Douglas County School Board, Colorado! Congrats to Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Christy Williams, and Kaylee Winegar! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

Another sweep! Congrats to Ivy Liu and Jamilynn D’Avola who both won school board seats in Falcon District 49, El Paso Colorado! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

CLEAN SWEEP IN ACADEMY DISTRICT 20 In El Paso, Colorado Congrats Aaron Salt and Tom LaValley! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

Congrats Angela Lema, who won in District 51 in Mesa, Colorado! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

We won 3 school board seats in the very blue Johnson County, KS tonight! Congrats to Kaety Bowers in Blue Valley as well as Robert Kuhn and Brian Connell who won seats in Olathe County! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

Congrats to our endorsed candidate in Andover, KS – Tim Brunson who won his school board election! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

My PAC swept the Leavenworth County School Board! First of many. Congrats all of you https://t.co/PnbbUpPkIr — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 3, 2021

Congrats to Sally Tong, our candidate endorsed in Cherry Hill, NJ who won her school board seat! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

Congrats to Greg Young, Jessica Bradbury, and Marissa Ruggiero Rocco. Three Candidates we backed for school board in Montgomery County, PA. They all won tonight! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

Clean sweep of anti-CRT candidates in Perkiomen School Board in the very blue Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Congrats to Don Fountain, Rowan Keenan, Jason Saylor, and Jason Geddes! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

Congratulations to Maureen Eigen who won her school board election in Alexandria School Board in Douglas County, MN! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

Congrats to Matt Audette who won a school board seat in the deep blue Hennepin County, MN! — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) November 3, 2021

Girdusky, a New York native, political consultant, and author of They’re Not Listening: How the Elites Created the Nationalist Populist Revolution, exposed the corruption in the anti-Trump Lincoln Project in January, forcing several board members to resign.

His 1776 Project PAC self-describes as “dedicated to electing school board members nationwide who want to reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history.”

The PAC is “committed to abolishing critical race theory and ‘The 1619 Project’ from the public school curriculum.”

Shout out to @realchrisrufo, @Schilling1776, @RyanGirdusky and many others who have really taken up the mantle of galvanizing middle class families against the scourge of critical race theory. Tonight is their first of many successes! — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) November 3, 2021

Moms for America said about the PAC that, “to fix schools, replace radical school boards.”

The “moms” observed what many parents have learned over the past two years – the great power of local government:

We have learned during the pandemic and the raging debate over the poisonous and inaccurate “critical race theory” agenda, that local school boards wield a lot of power. Most are in hip pockets of the teacher unions – because they flood the zone with millions of dollars into these local elections – which means that the kids and families don’t matter.

McAuliffe now mingling maskless in a crowded room, days after saying he will keep mask mandates in schools. Freaking hypocrite.

Virginia parents said no to mask mandates in schools tonight! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DbTgkAX7eY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2021

The “moms” organization said the 1776 Project PAC “will be supporting school board candidates who want to keep critical race theory and the history of the radical 1619 Project out of classrooms.”

“This is an effort to have parents not unions determine the curriculum in schools,” they added.