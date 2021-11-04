Bill de Blasio: 9,000 Unvaccinated City Workers on Unpaid Leave

Thousands of city workers remain on paid leave after refusing to succumb to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) coronavirus mandate imposed on city workers, the mayor announced Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters nearly a week after the city worker vaccine mandate went into effect, de Blasio said about 92 percent of municipal workers are vaccinated.

“And then we have a group of people. … Nine thousand are on leave without pay. Remember, the total workforce is about 380,000,” he said, suggesting the unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave have made a mistake by failing to succumb to his edicts.

“Those folks always have the opportunity to correct,” de Blasio said. “They always have the opportunity to say, ‘You know what? On second thought, I’d rather get vaccinated, come back to work.'”

“We saw a lot of that, obviously, at the Department of Education, for example. We saw, as I mentioned just since Monday morning–it’s, you know, it’s Wednesday morning now–since Monday morning, 2,600 more vaccinations from that group that was supposed to go into leave without pay,” he continued, adding that the bulk of the city workforce has “made the decision” to get vaccinated.

On Monday, de Blasio noted that 12,000 city workers are currently seeking either religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine mandate, but he suggested that most will ultimately be denied.