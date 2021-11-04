Vulnerable Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) praised President Joe Biden’s controversial vaccine mandate on Thursday, Punchbowl News reported.
“We know there’s one thing that’s gonna get us through this completely and that’s to get people vaccinated,” Kelly stated. “So encouraging a business to vaccinate their employees is a good thing.”
Kelly, a “moderate” senator and retired astronaut, is up for reelection in 2022. Though Kelly comes from a purple state, he has supported the vast majority of the Biden-Harris administration’s radical legislation.
The Republican candidate to defeat Kelly in the midterms, Blake Masters, who is supported by investor Peter Thiel, told the Wall Street Journal Kelly has not lived up to being a moderate as Kelly promised.
“He promised to be independent and instead he’s voting with Chuck Schumer,” Masters said. “Sen. Sinema is actually way more interesting,” Masters said in relation to her having the backbone to oppose the filibuster.
“I think she just shows how dyed-in-the-wool Mark Kelly is for the progressive agenda,” he said.
Where Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have opposed many of the radical provision’s in Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, Kelly has chosen not to criticize the administration.
“What matters to me is the details: What are we buying and then how are we paying for it? But our country still has needs beyond physical infrastructure,” Kelly said about the welfare package.
The warfare package on Thursday was scored by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Wharton estimated the cost of the far-left programs would cost the taxpayer $2.42 trillion in debt. If the package’s measures became permanent, it “would increase new spending by $3.98 trillion,” and taxpayers would owe $1.56 trillion in new taxes.
Despite Kelly’s support for the greatest expansion of welfare since Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society in the 1960s, the Arizona senator is aware of the southern border crisis created by the Biden-Harris administration.
Kelly has called the border crisis an “immediate crisis.” In response, a White House spokesman played soft with Kelly by relaying the administration “looks forward to continuing to engage with important allies in Congress like Sen. Kelly to make long-overdue reforms happen” on immigration.
So far, the senator and White House have done little to stop illegal border crossings.
