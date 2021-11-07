The collective ability of Americans to fully appreciate global supply chain issues was called into question Saturday by President Joe Biden, who asked if “they’d understand” the topic and cut through to the main issues in the same way he does.

The presidential observation came at a news conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he drew from Rep. Abigail Spanberger ( D-Va).

Spanberger said: “Nobody elected him to be FDR, they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos,” as Breitbart News reported.

“I don’t intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that’s who I am,” Biden affirmed. “What I’m trying to do is, do the things I ran on to do, and look, people out there are ordinary, hard-working Americans [who have been] put through the ringer the last couple of years.”

He viewed the problem through the prism of the price of agricultural goods to amplify his point.

“People are worried,” Biden added, questioning if people understand why “the price of agricultural products” has increased.

“If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said, ‘Let’s ask whoever’s in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us.’ Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?” Biden asked, clearly animated by the topic at hand.

“They’re smart people,” the president offered, but he concluded the current crisis was a part of a “complicated world.”

“We’ve never faced anything like this,” Biden added, saying how easy it is to understand why people are upset.”

“Whether you have a PhD or you’re working in a restaurant, it’s confusing and so people are understandably worried.”

Biden promised to try and “explain to the American people” what supply chain issues America faces, telling the attending press representatives who “write for a living” he is yet to witness a reporter “explain supply chain very well.”

“This is a confusing time,” Biden stated.

Watch below:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg affirmed earlier this week the country would have to further tackle the coronavirus pandemic in order for supply-chain issues to subside.

“Look, there are so many things that are still happening in our economy – distortions, disruptions, things in our supply chain that are affecting prices that are clearly a direct consequence of the pandemic,” he told “Fox News Sunday.”

“Which is why the best thing we can do for our economy in the short term, and to deal with these transitory issues, is to put the pandemic behind us.”