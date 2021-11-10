Lawmakers Weigh Making Ohio 22nd Constitutional Carry State

Ohio’s House of Representatives could vote on a bill as early as next week that will do away with the requirement specifying law-abiding citizens get permits from the state in order to carry a handgun for self-defense.

The constitutional carry legislation is contained in House Bill 227, sponsored by Rep. Tom Brinkman (R).

Buckeye Firearms Associations noted that HB227 passed in the House Government Oversight Committee on October 28, 2021.

FOX 19 spoke with Rep. Brinkman about the legislation and he said, “It’s our Second Amendment rights. Government is too restrictive. People deserve their rights.”

He added, “One just needs to look at the gun violence in the city of Cincinnati. The politicians run around in the city of Cincinnati and say ‘oh, violent crime is down,’ but it seems there is a shooting every other night….Law-abiding citizens need to be able to defend themselves. This levels that playing field. It’s not the guns that are the problem. It’s the bad people are using them with abandon.”

Brinkman went on to discuss his confidence that HB227 will pass once it comes to the floor for a vote.

A companion bill is on the move in the Ohio Senate.

Constitutional carry is currently the law of the land in 21 states. Those states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

