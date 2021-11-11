Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 9: Is the Rittenhouse Show Trial a Mistrial? Biden Dunks on Himself; Guest: Josh Mandel

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow discusses Judge Bruce Schroeder in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial lambasting the prosecution. Other topics: The cost of food is skyrocketing, Green Czar John Kerry says we’ll have no more coal after the year 2030, and could kids be forced to wear masks until they’re all vaccinated. Then our guest, Josh Mandel, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio and Iraq War veteran, joins the podcast to talk about the meaning of Veterans Day and what big issues he thinks he’ll face in the U.S. Senate if he’s elected.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

