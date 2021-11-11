Survey: Majority Against Mandatory Vaccines for Schoolchildren

Most are opposed to mandatory coronavirus vaccines for schoolchildren, and a majority are concerned about the safety of the shots for the younger age groups, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents, “The Food and Drug Administration has recently approved COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as five years old. How concerned are you about the safety of COVID-19 vaccination for children?”

Sixty percent expressed concern. That includes 78 percent of Republicans, 61 percent of independents, and 46 percent of Democrats. Overall, 39 percent are “very” concerned.

The survey also asked if public schools should make the vaccine “mandatory” for students. That remains an unpopular idea, as 55 percent said “no,” public schools should not. Over three-quarters of Republicans and 61 percent of independents hold the same sentiments, while 61 percent of Democrats said “yes,” public schools should mandate the vaccine for schoolchildren.

Via Rasmussen Reports:

Among Americans who are opposed to making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for public school students, 82% are concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccination for children, including 59% who are Very Concerned. More blacks (67%) and other minorities (66%) than whites (57%) are concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccination for children. However, blacks (46%) are less likely than whites (55%) or other minorities (58%) to oppose making vaccination mandatory for public school students.

The survey follows U.S. health officials’ approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for 5-11-year-olds. With that, President Biden is begging parents to get their children vaccinated despite the fact that many hold concerns about safety.

This week, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy responded after left-wing actor Matthew McConaughey expressed hesitancy for the vaccination of his children.

“Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children — thousands — have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital,” Murthy said during an appearance on CNN.

“And the vaccines have shown in these trials for children 5 through 11 they are more at 90 percent effective in protecting our kids from symptomatic infection,” he continued, claiming them to be “remarkably safe.”

However, coronavirus hospitalizations and fatalities among children remain extremely low, as Breitbart News detailed:

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), “among states reporting, children ranged from 1.7%-4.2% of their total cumulated hospitalizations, and 0.1%-2.0% of all their child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization.” The mortality rate among children is even lower, accounting for 0.00 percent to 0.26 percent of all COVID-19 deaths. According to AAP, “7 states reported zero child death,” and “in states reporting, 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death.”

The survey, taken November 2 and 7, 2021, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.