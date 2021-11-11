Rittenhouse Trial Judge’s ‘Asian Food’ Comments Sparks Cries of Racism

Paul Bois

Leftist internet trolls have been crying racism in response to Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder’s reference to “Asian food” on Thursday as the court went into recess.

The alleged “faux pas” happened as Judge Schroeder dismissed the court for lunch on Thursday afternoon, during which he mocked President Joe Biden’s supply chain crisis at Asian food’s expense.

“Let’s hope for one o’clock, I don’t know, the uh, hope the Asian food isn’t coming — it isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor,” he said.

The outrage came swift, nearly 24 hours after the internet lost its collective mind over the judge’s ringtone, which may or may not have been Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” or “Southern Cross” by ultra-left-wing Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

“Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial makes inappropriate Asian food joke,” headlined CNN.

John Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC, told the far-left outlet that the judge’s joke will put the Asian community “in the crosshairs of micro aggressions as well as actual physical violence,” stressing that the comments indicate the judge’s lack of “cultural sensitivity.”

“Any Asian American that sees or hears his statement will understand that he is making fun of or mocking our community,” Yang said. “This is a great illustration of how Asian Americans are not immune from racial bias and discrimination in our criminal justice system.”

“All I can say is, Ugh. Old racist stereotypes die hard,” added Columbia University professor Mae Ngai.

The echo chamber of the Twitterverse did little to quell the torrent of hot takes decrying the judge as an apologetic racist.

