Media Pounce on Rittenhouse Judge’s Ringtone During Trial

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Judge Bruce Schroeder, reprimands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger in his conduct in line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing …
Media figures went wild on Wednesday with accusations of bias on the part of Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder after his ringtone erupted in the courtroom — allegedly to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” though others heard “Southern Cross” by Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

The moment occurred as the Kyle Rittenhouse defense tried to argue that the prosecution was deliberately trying to cause a mistrial by breaking several pre-trial orders to cover up for their lousy performance in the hopes of a do-over.

Since Lee Greenwood’s Fourth of July anthem was frequently played at former President Trump’s rallies (Greenwood also played at Trump’s inauguration), media figures said the ringtone signaled the judge’s political bias in favor of Kyle Rittenhouse.

However, others heard Crosby, Stills, and Nash’s “Southern Cross.”

 

Here are the two songs, for comparison:

