Democrat-allied Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) both voted to censure and remove Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) from his Oversight and Reform and Natural Resources committee seats.

Kinzinger and Cheney were the only so-called Republicans to vote against the Democrat motion. Establishment Republican Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) voted present.

Democrats accused Gosar of inciting violence for tweeting a video that depicted an anime character killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The House votes to censure Rep. Paul Gosar R-AZ. Cheney & Kinzinger are the only Republicans to support the measure. pic.twitter.com/ZCLL75s0X3 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 17, 2021

“Does anyone in this chamber find this behavior acceptable?” Ocasio-Cortez said while looking at the Republican side of the House chamber before the vote.

“I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have,” Gosar responded to the accusation. “It was not my purpose to make anyone upset.”