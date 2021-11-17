Kraft Peanut Butter Releasing Children’s Book on ‘Importance of Using Pronouns’

Kraft Peanut Butter is presenting a children’s book detailing the “importance of using pronouns” in honor of “Trans Awareness Week,” the company announced this week.

“For #TransAwarenessWeek, we want to make the world more inclusive, so we’re releasing a book with our friend Nick North about the importance of using pronouns,” Kraft Peanut Butter previewed. Notably, North is a biological woman living as a man. She lived as such for 30 years and carried four of her children. She now has five children along with her wife, describing her family situation a “blended.”

The book, His, Hers, Them & Theirs: Learning Pronouns with the Bears, written by Nick North and presented by Kraft Peanut Butter, will be released November 20 with all proceeds going to the LGBT organization Rainbow Railroad.

“For Trans Awareness week, Crunchy and Smoothie want to learn about pronouns with you!” the company said in a video clearly aimed toward children. “So they wrote a book with their friend, Nick North. Because when we #StickTogether to make people feel included, we build a better world”:

The announcement drew some backlash on social media.

“What on earth has that got to do with selling food products?” one asked. “Why are you inserting yourself in this? Utterly bizarre.”

“Kraft has been our go-to peanut butter brand, we buy a jar every 2-3 weeks. No more, however,” another said. “Peddling gender-woo to small children is offensive.”

“What the fuck does this have to do with peanut butter?” another bluntly asked.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s deputies arguing to bat for the woke transgender movement, effectively “help[ing] children sue K-12 schools if they do not go along with pro-transgender policies,” as Breitbart News detailed.