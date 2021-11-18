Poll: Half Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of the Coronavirus

Half now disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus, a Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday found.

The survey asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling – the response to the coronavirus?”

Half said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the virus, while 45 percent approve. While opinions are sharply divided along party lines, as a majority of Republicans disapprove and a majority of Democrats approve, 53 percent of independents disapprove of Biden’s response to the coronavirus.

The survey also asked respondents how they feel about the federal government’s vaccine mandate on employers, affecting roughly 80 million American workers. People disagree with the mandate 52 percent to 46 percent, although 57 percent say unvaccinated employees should be required to wear masks at work.

Additionally:

When it comes to how Americans view the issue of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, 49 percent say it is an issue primarily about public health, while 44 percent say it is an issue primarily about personal freedom. More than 4 in 10 Americans (45 percent) think the coronavirus situation in the United States is getting better, 36 percent think it’s staying about the same, and 15 percent think it’s getting worse.

The survey, taken November 11-15, 2021, among 1,378 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent.

Biden’s approval on the coronavirus has taken a tumble since his divisive September speech, in which he railed against unvaccinated Americans, warning that his patience was “wearing thin.” It was then he announced his intention to direct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to craft a rule on employers of over 100 employees, requiring the vaccine or implementing testing requirements. However, that rule has been temporarily suspended per a court order.