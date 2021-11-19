Democrats Seethe After Historic McCarthy Speech: ‘Trump Minority Leader’

Democrats were not amused by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) record-breaking speech against the left’s Build Back Better agenda, deeming him the “Trump Minority Leader.”

“On behalf of the Black and brown women he’s trying to deny lifesaving benefits, I motion to have the Trump Minority Leader stop talking,” far-left Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) wrote Thursday night, mere hours into McCarthy’s speech:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a fellow “Squad” member, was particularly testy.

“Looks like @GOPLeader is auditioning for a job that his Qanon caucus will never let him have, they will nominate Trump or Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House if they get the chance and he is just making a clown of himself for nothing,” she said, later adding, “Goodnight everyone, except the rambling fool on the house floor who hasn’t realized we all went home and the American people are asleep”:

“If you took the worst orator in the world. Gave him the worst speech in the world. And made him read it for the longest time in the world. That would be a lot like listening to Kevin McCarthy tonight,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) whined. “Except, probably better”:

“It is a feat of epic proportions to speak for four hours straight and not produce a single memorable phrase, original insight or even a joke,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a lead impeachment manager for the Democrats’ second failed attempt agains former President Trump, remarked.

“McCarthy thinks he is a wit but so far he has proved he is only half right,” he added:

McCarthy spent a record-breaking eight hours and forty-two minutes, deconstructing the left’s behemoth of a spending bill, from the increased taxes on Americans to amnesty to the open borders agenda as Breitbart News reported:

Throughout the early part of his address, McCarthy was heckled and interrupted by irate Democrats, but the Republican temporarily on duty in the chair refused to tell him to stop, and repeatedly gaveled the House into order as he spoke. Eventually, Democrats surrendered and adjourned the proceedings until Friday morning at 8:00 a.m., leaving McCarthy and the Republicans in the chamber to continue. Unlike the Senate, there is no “filibuster rule” in the House that suspends a vote as long as one member continues speaking, but McCarthy just refused to stop.

The Democrat-led House passed the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act on Friday morning, 220-213. All Republicans, however, held the line, unanimously opposing the massive measure.