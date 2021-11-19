Donald Trump Dominates in 2024 General Election Odds

Former president Donald Trump is dominating in 2024 general election odds as President Joe Biden continues failing to garner positive job approval ratings from the American people.

One look at the 2024 presidential general election odds shows Trump with 21.28 percent. Biden falls behind with 14.71 percent, followed by Vice President Kamala Harris (11.11 percent), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (8.70 percent), former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (4.35 percent), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (3.70 percent), and former Vice President Mike Pence (3.12 percent):

2024 Presidential GE Odds@SmarketsNews UK Bookmaker Donald Trump 21.28%

Joe Biden 14.71%

Kamala Harris 11.11%

Ron DeSantis 8.70%

Nikki Haley 4.35%

Pete Buttigieg 3.70%

Mike Pence 3.12% pic.twitter.com/ZcsQ3j8Odo — InteractivePolls (@PollsandOdds) November 18, 2021

In June, Breitbart News reported the phenomenon of Gov. DeSantis’s rise in presidential betting markets. At the time, USsportsbonus.com found that both Trump and DeSantis had “4/1 odds to be the Republican nominee in 2024 (20% implied probability), making them tied for the favorite position. However, Trump’s 7/1 odds to win the 2024 Presidential Election (12.5%) are better than DeSantis’ 12/1 odds (7.7%).”

“Trump recently suggested DeSantis would be a good running mate, which would be a wise move considering the Florida Governor is Trump’s biggest threat among the Republican party at the moment,” says US Sportsbonus gambling industry analyst Jay Sanin. “DeSantis has improved significantly in both markets since February, when he was a distant 40/1 to win the election and 12/1 to be the Republican nominee.”

Nevertheless, poll after poll shows Trump as the fan favorite in any potential GOP primary race, topping his potential challengers by double digits.

Recently, Trump has either tied or edged out Biden in hypothetical 2024 general election matchups. An Emerson College survey released this month, for instance, showed Trump edging out Biden 45 percent to 43 percent. Additionally, an I&I/TIPP poll released in October showed Trump leading Biden in every U.S. region, minus the northeast.