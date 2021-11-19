Nancy Pelosi’s Retirement Rumors Swirl, Democrats Swarm for Power 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) retirement rumors are swirling about Washington, DC, as congressional Democrats are swarming for power.

Pelosi has not officially announced she will retire or campaign for reelection, but CNN reported Friday she may make good on her promise and opt to vacate her seat because it is unlikely Democrats will retain the House majority.

If Pelosi does decide to campaign for reelection, she has a massive war chest ready for deployment. Over the last 20 years of being in Congress, she has reportedly raised over $1 billion for the Democrat caucus.

“Everyone assumes this is her last term, but no one knows for sure,” one Pelosi comrade told CNN. “People don’t realize how hard it was to win (the speaker’s race) last time. (Pelosi’s office denies that the race was difficult.)”

“I’m not here to talk about me, I’m here to talk about building back better,” Pelosi says, swatting away a question on whether she will run for re-election next year — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2021

Former top Pelosi staffer Nadeam Elshami also told CNN Pelosi is keeping her reelection plans “close to the vest” and that “[n]o one knows” if she will run for reelection, despite suggesting she would not.

But Atlantic magazine in August published an article that indicated Pelosi will resign from her leadership role.

“Sometime in the not-so-distant future, probably after next year’s midterm elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce that she’s stepping down” the publication reported.