The non-profit organization Care In Action is pushing President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda through a children’s propaganda cartoon remininscent of Schoolhouse Rock.

Evoking the classic “I’m Just a Bill” animated music video that every student watched in civics class, the 30-second cartoon features an anthropromorphized version of Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda standing alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the president on the Capitol steps as he sings the bill’s many features.

“We got infrastructure passed in the House, time for Build Back Better, that’s what I’m about,” the bill sings. “So Mr. President, House Speaker, House Democrats, Let’s do this.”

“I’m a bill with critical and historic investments in child care, health care, climate care, immigration and more,” the bill continues. “And it’s all paid for. So come on, let’s do this! You better pass me.”

Founded in 2016, Care In Action describes itself as “a nonprofit, nonpartisan group dedicated to fighting for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States, most of whom are women of color and immigrant women.”

As noted by Fox News, the clip borrowing from an iconic children’s video was not received warmly by people on social media.

You apologize to the School House Rock Bill right now! He doesn't deserve to have his image drug through the dirt by a lame attempt at propoganda! pic.twitter.com/uIvAKWkdZ5 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 17, 2021

The U.S. House will vote on President Biden’s Build Back Better on Thursday night nearly two weeks after Congress passed the infrastructure bill with the help of 13 House Republicans. As Breitbart News reported, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Committee announced on Thursday that the bill will “add $367 billion to the deficit; the Democrats’ official price tag is $1.75 trillion. President Joe Biden and other Democrats have claimed the bill would cost zero dollars.”

“The Build Back Better Act contains arbitrary policy sunsets and expirations to make the cost of the legislation appear lower and have the legislation comply with the rules for budgetary reconciliation,” said the report. “The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found that the legislation would cost $4.91 trillion if many of the policies and programs with sunsets did not expire.”